Himachal Pradesh's Weather Fury: Snowfall Blocks Roads, Triggers Avalanches

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe weather as heavy snowfall and rains disrupt life, blocking roads and causing landslides. Key highways have been shut down, leaving areas such as Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba cut off from the rest of the state.

Local administrations have closed educational institutions, and warnings of potential avalanches above 2,300 meters abound. Officials urge the public to minimize outdoor activities and stay safe. Meanwhile, the tourism industry finds a silver lining in the weather, while farmers welcome the rain for reducing the winter rainfall deficit.

The National Highway 5 was briefly reopened, but many roads remain inaccessible. In Kullu, heavy rains have flooded parts of the region, damaging vehicles and restricting movement. The state continues to closely monitor the situation, prioritizing safety and infrastructure restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)