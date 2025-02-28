Left Menu

Urgent Rescue Mission in Chamoli: Avalanche Traps Labourers

The National Disaster Response Force dispatched four teams to Chamoli, Uttarakhand, after an avalanche trapped 41 BRO labourers. Rescue efforts are underway, with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Army also involved. Amidst adverse weather, 16 workers have been rescued, while others remain trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An avalanche in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, has led to urgent rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after 41 BRO labourers became trapped. On Friday, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand confirmed the deployment of four teams, while four additional teams are on standby.

Two teams were deployed from Dehradun's regional response centre, and two more were redirected from Joshimath. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) reported a heavy landslide at the site due to ongoing snowfall, prompting the Army to join in rescue efforts. So far, 10 injured workers have been transported to medical facilities.

Despite challenging weather conditions, efforts continue to locate and rescue the remaining trapped labourers. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that 16 of the 57 workers had been successfully rescued. The incident occurred near the high-altitude village of Mana, close to the India-Tibet border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

