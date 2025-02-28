Left Menu

Cyclone Garance Wreaks Havoc on La Reunion: A Storm's Aftermath

Cyclone Garance struck La Reunion with 155 kph winds, causing one death and two missing. The storm caused extensive damage, cutting power and water supplies. Local authorities downgraded the storm alert, allowing rescue work to commence despite continued severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:48 IST
The French overseas territory of La Reunion was struck by Cyclone Garance on Friday, resulting in significant damage. With wind speeds reaching 155 kph, one person was killed, and two others are missing. The cyclone severely disrupted daily life, blowing away roofs and leaving many without power and drinking water.

Local prefect Patrice Latron reported improvements in the north of the island, but areas in the west remain affected by heavy rainfall. Initially, 180,000 households faced power outages and nearly 10% of the population lacked access to potable water.

Authorities have downgraded the storm alert from the highest level, allowing rescue operations to begin. Despite this, the order for residents to stay indoors continues as the island braces for more rough weather, with winds now reduced but heavy rain still a considerable threat.

