Left Menu

Avalanche Drama: 32 BRO Workers Rescued in Uttarakhand

Thirty-two workers from the Border Roads Organisation were successfully rescued after being trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand. The rescue operations faced challenges due to harsh weather and difficult terrain, with further efforts paused until conditions improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:52 IST
Avalanche Drama: 32 BRO Workers Rescued in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-two workers affiliated with the Border Roads Organisation have been rescued after being caught under an avalanche near the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, sources reported on Friday.

The avalanche buried a BRO camp situated between Mana and Badrinath, prompting multiple rescue teams to face challenging weather conditions to reach the stranded workers. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Rescue operations have paused due to inclement weather and the threat of further avalanches, with work set to resume once conditions stabilize. The camp, usually relocated during winter, remained due to minimal snowfall, a resident explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025