Avalanche Drama: 32 BRO Workers Rescued in Uttarakhand
Thirty-two workers from the Border Roads Organisation were successfully rescued after being trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand. The rescue operations faced challenges due to harsh weather and difficult terrain, with further efforts paused until conditions improve.
- Country:
- India
Thirty-two workers affiliated with the Border Roads Organisation have been rescued after being caught under an avalanche near the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, sources reported on Friday.
The avalanche buried a BRO camp situated between Mana and Badrinath, prompting multiple rescue teams to face challenging weather conditions to reach the stranded workers. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
Rescue operations have paused due to inclement weather and the threat of further avalanches, with work set to resume once conditions stabilize. The camp, usually relocated during winter, remained due to minimal snowfall, a resident explained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Avalanche Strikes BRO Camp near Mana Village: Rescue Operations Underway
Avalanche Traps Workers in Uttarakhand: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Harsh Weather
Avalanche Strikes Near Badrinath: Rescue Efforts Hampered by Continuous Snowfall
Jammu and Kashmir Schools Extend Winter Vacations Amid Harsh Weather