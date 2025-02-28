Avalanche Drama: 32 BRO Workers Rescued in Uttarakhand

Thirty-two workers affiliated with the Border Roads Organisation have been rescued after being caught under an avalanche near the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, sources reported on Friday.

The avalanche buried a BRO camp situated between Mana and Badrinath, prompting multiple rescue teams to face challenging weather conditions to reach the stranded workers. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Rescue operations have paused due to inclement weather and the threat of further avalanches, with work set to resume once conditions stabilize. The camp, usually relocated during winter, remained due to minimal snowfall, a resident explained.

