Avalanche Tragedy Strikes BRO Workers in Mana: Rescue Operations in Full Swing
A devastating avalanche in Mana, Uttarakhand, trapped 57 Border Roads Organisation workers, with 32 rescued so far. Rescue operations face significant challenges due to bad weather and difficult terrain, while concerns grow for the other 25 workers. Officials emphasize swift action, and multiple teams are deployed for rescue efforts.
- Country:
- India
A devastating avalanche that struck the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has trapped 57 Border Roads Organisation workers, with rescue operations facing numerous challenges. So far, 32 workers have been rescued, but concern over the remaining 25 mounts as weather conditions worsen.
The avalanche, which buried a BRO camp, required an immediate response from multiple rescue teams battling the harsh terrain and icy conditions. Despite the challenges, teams successfully reached and rescued 32 workers, with four reported in critical condition. All have been transported to an ITBP camp for necessary treatment.
Officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, stressed the priority of rescuing trapped personnel and utilizing all available resources. Rescue operations have halted temporarily due to adverse weather, while the situation remains critical with potential for further avalanches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mass Exodus: 75,000 U.S. Federal Workers Opt for Trump's Deferred Buyout
Services Reigns Supreme Again at 38th National Games in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's United Front Against Forest Fires: Community & Technology Unite
India's Skilling Surge: One Lakh Care Workers to Go Global
Federal Workers Battle Trump Administration's USAID Overhaul