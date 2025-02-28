Avalanche Tragedy Strikes BRO Workers in Mana: Rescue Operations in Full Swing

A devastating avalanche that struck the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has trapped 57 Border Roads Organisation workers, with rescue operations facing numerous challenges. So far, 32 workers have been rescued, but concern over the remaining 25 mounts as weather conditions worsen.

The avalanche, which buried a BRO camp, required an immediate response from multiple rescue teams battling the harsh terrain and icy conditions. Despite the challenges, teams successfully reached and rescued 32 workers, with four reported in critical condition. All have been transported to an ITBP camp for necessary treatment.

Officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, stressed the priority of rescuing trapped personnel and utilizing all available resources. Rescue operations have halted temporarily due to adverse weather, while the situation remains critical with potential for further avalanches.

(With inputs from agencies.)