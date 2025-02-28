Avalanche Strikes in Uttarakhand: Rescues Underway Amid Heavy Snowfall

An avalanche has trapped at least 25 people under snow in Uttarakhand, India's Himalayan mountain state, after heavy snowfall hit the region. The incident, reported by local authorities on Friday, took place near a highway in Chamoli, close to the Badrinath temple.

The avalanche buried a labor site operated by the federal Border Roads Organisation (BRO), involving eight containers and one shed housing 57 workers. While search efforts are underway, five containers have been located, according to a statement from the Indian army.

Amid challenging weather conditions, 32 workers have been successfully rescued, according to Chamoli's District Administrator Sandeep Tiwari. However, rain and snow are impeding movement and the deployment of helicopters. Environmentalists urge reviews of development projects in the area due to increased natural disaster occurrences linked to global warming.

