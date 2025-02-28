Left Menu

Avalanche Strikes in Uttarakhand: Rescues Underway Amid Heavy Snowfall

An avalanche in Uttarakhand, India, has trapped 25 people under snow near a labor site. Authorities are conducting ongoing rescue operations despite challenging weather conditions. At least 32 workers have been rescued, with no casualties reported. Environmental concerns have been raised over rising natural disasters in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:04 IST
Avalanche Strikes in Uttarakhand: Rescues Underway Amid Heavy Snowfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An avalanche has trapped at least 25 people under snow in Uttarakhand, India's Himalayan mountain state, after heavy snowfall hit the region. The incident, reported by local authorities on Friday, took place near a highway in Chamoli, close to the Badrinath temple.

The avalanche buried a labor site operated by the federal Border Roads Organisation (BRO), involving eight containers and one shed housing 57 workers. While search efforts are underway, five containers have been located, according to a statement from the Indian army.

Amid challenging weather conditions, 32 workers have been successfully rescued, according to Chamoli's District Administrator Sandeep Tiwari. However, rain and snow are impeding movement and the deployment of helicopters. Environmentalists urge reviews of development projects in the area due to increased natural disaster occurrences linked to global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025