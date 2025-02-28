TDB Partners with APChemi to Support Project on Purified Pyrolysis Oil to Advance Circular Plastics and Sustainable Chemical

The Technology Development Board (TDB) has entered into a strategic agreement with M/s APChemi Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai, to support their groundbreaking project titled “Production and Commercialization of Purified Pyrolysis Oil to Enable Downstream Production of Circular Plastics and Sustainable Chemicals.” This collaboration underscores TDB’s unwavering commitment to fostering indigenous technological advancements aimed at sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Transforming Plastic Waste into High-Value Feedstock

APChemi, a leader in plastic and biomass pyrolysis with a portfolio of 12 patents (including five granted), has developed a transformative technology to convert non-recyclable, end-of-life plastic waste into high-value refinery-grade pyrolysis oil. Their patented PUREMAX™ technology offers an innovative and cost-efficient method for purifying pyrolysis oil, producing PUROIL™, a premium feedstock validated by leading global petrochemical and FMCG companies for manufacturing food-grade circular plastics.

Addressing the Global Plastic Waste Crisis

With global plastic waste generation reaching an alarming 350 million metric tonnes annually—of which less than 10% is effectively recycled—this initiative represents a significant step toward accelerating plastic circularity. APChemi’s project will process between 1.2 to 6 kilotonnes of waste per year, thereby reducing reliance on incineration and landfilling while curbing carbon emissions. Additionally, this initiative is projected to generate around 100 jobs, contributing to economic growth and sustainability.

Breakthrough Technology for Complex Plastic Waste

One of the defining strengths of APChemi’s technology is its ability to process complex multi-layer packaging waste containing PET and PVC, achieving an impressive 99.7% chlorine impurity removal efficiency. This breakthrough has attracted strong interest from leading global corporations, including Shell, BASF, Unilever, and PepsiCo, all of whom have issued Letters of Intent to integrate PUROIL™ into their supply chains to enhance plastic circularity and sustainability efforts.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, highlighted the national significance of the project, stating:

“APChemi’s innovative approach embodies the kind of indigenous solutions that TDB is committed to supporting—technologies that not only tackle pressing environmental challenges but also bolster domestic capabilities and generate employment. This initiative will play a pivotal role in establishing a sustainable and self-reliant circular economy for plastics in India, reducing dependence on imported crude oil and fostering economic growth.”

Mr. Suhas Dixit, CEO, APChemi, emphasized the project’s transformative potential:

“Our partnership with TDB marks a significant milestone in our mission to turn the plastic waste crisis into an economic opportunity while restoring environmental balance. Our technology bridges a crucial gap in plastic circularity by eliminating corrosives and catalyst poisons from pyrolysis oil, enabling the production of high-value circular plastics from waste that would otherwise contribute to pollution.”

A Step Toward a Sustainable Future

This collaboration between TDB and APChemi represents a major step forward in India’s sustainability journey, reinforcing the country’s leadership in plastic waste management and circular economy initiatives. With cutting-edge technology and strong governmental support, the project has the potential to redefine plastic recycling and pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.