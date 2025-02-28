Collapse at UoH: 11 Workers Injured, Students Demand Accountability

Eleven construction workers sustained injuries when a temporary support structure collapsed at the University of Hyderabad on Thursday night. The mishap occurred while work was ongoing at a portico construction site, as confirmed by a university release.

After the incident, the injured workers were promptly taken to a hospital, where they were treated and subsequently discharged, according to local law enforcement. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) supervised the clearing of debris, confirming no workers remained trapped.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), overseeing the project, reported that the collapse was caused by contact between a boom pump and scaffolding. In response, the university intends to investigate the incident and audit all campus construction sites to enhance safety measures. Administrative officials are also preparing a police complaint about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)