China's Space Diplomacy: Pakistani Astronauts on the Horizon

China's ambitious space agenda is set to mark a new milestone as it prepares to welcome its first foreign astronaut aboard its space station in the coming years. This development follows a recent agreement signed with Pakistan, focusing on the training and selection of astronauts.

The collaboration underscores China's expanding influence in the realm of space diplomacy. With Pakistan being a longstanding ally, the country's engagement in Chinese-led space initiatives marks a significant step towards bolstering its own space capabilities. This cooperation allows Pakistan to partake in China's advanced space program.

Pakistan's involvement stretches back to previous missions, including contributing payloads to China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe. The upcoming training of Pakistani astronauts will take place over a year in China, preparing them for short-term missions on the Tiangong space station—a facility that demonstrates China's robust space infrastructure, designed to operate for at least 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)