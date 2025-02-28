Left Menu

China's Space Diplomacy: Pakistani Astronauts on the Horizon

China plans to host its first foreign astronaut on its space station, following a China-Pakistan agreement for astronaut training. This move reflects China's growing space diplomacy and Pakistan's efforts to enhance space capabilities. Pakistani astronauts will undergo training in China before participating in missions on the Tiangong space station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's ambitious space agenda is set to mark a new milestone as it prepares to welcome its first foreign astronaut aboard its space station in the coming years. This development follows a recent agreement signed with Pakistan, focusing on the training and selection of astronauts.

The collaboration underscores China's expanding influence in the realm of space diplomacy. With Pakistan being a longstanding ally, the country's engagement in Chinese-led space initiatives marks a significant step towards bolstering its own space capabilities. This cooperation allows Pakistan to partake in China's advanced space program.

Pakistan's involvement stretches back to previous missions, including contributing payloads to China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe. The upcoming training of Pakistani astronauts will take place over a year in China, preparing them for short-term missions on the Tiangong space station—a facility that demonstrates China's robust space infrastructure, designed to operate for at least 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

