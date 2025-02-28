Tragic Fire Incident Claims Lives in Puppalguda
A devastating fire in Puppalguda resulted in the deaths of three family members, including a young girl. The blaze, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, trapped five individuals in a multi-story building. Firefighters successfully rescued them, while two remain hospitalized. Investigations continue.
A tragic fire incident in Puppalguda claimed the lives of three family members, including a seven-year-old girl, due to asphyxiation, police reported.
Firefighters and police personnel, alongside residents, courageously rescued five individuals trapped in the building, with two currently receiving treatment for their injuries at a state-run hospital.
Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short circuit in a refrigerator within the ground-floor kirana shop sparked the blaze. The exact cause remains under investigation as authorities work to unveil the full details of the incident.
