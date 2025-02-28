Uttar Pradesh Battles Floods: Strategic Planning and Technology to the Rescue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is spearheading a focused initiative to tackle the state's persistent flood issues, urging officials to thoroughly assess the conditions of rivers to develop lasting solutions.

He has prioritized the dredging of silt-laden river channels and, if not feasible, the implementation of embankments and anti-erosion measures. To bolster planning accuracy, drone surveys for precise data collection have been mandated.

Highlighting past successes in flood management, Adityanath commended the completion of 1,575 flood projects that have safeguarded vast regions. He asserted the importance of timely project execution and strict budget adherence to enhance public safety and minimize costs.

