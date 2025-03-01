Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue Operation Underway for Trapped Workers in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

Rescue teams are actively working to free eight workers trapped under the collapsed SLBC tunnel. Utilizing various agencies, progress is underway with the cutting of a Tunnel Boring Machine and clearing debris. The focus remains on reaching the trapped individuals a week post-incident, with continuous operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:19 IST
Dramatic Rescue Operation Underway for Trapped Workers in SLBC Tunnel Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to rescue eight workers trapped under the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel have intensified, with teams working relentlessly to cut through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to reach the stranded individuals, officials revealed on Saturday.

The continued operation sees personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, Singareni Collieries, and additional agencies collaborating to expedite the rescue. Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad confirmed the ongoing operations, emphasizing the comprehensive dewatering and debris removal tasks being executed simultaneously.

Authorities disclosed that the TBM parts are being systematically removed to clear impediments, aiming to access the site where the trapped workers are located. An official indicated expectations to repair damaged conveyor belt sections by Saturday, as senior officials supervise the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025