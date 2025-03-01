Dramatic Rescue Operation Underway for Trapped Workers in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

Efforts to rescue eight workers trapped under the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel have intensified, with teams working relentlessly to cut through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to reach the stranded individuals, officials revealed on Saturday.

The continued operation sees personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, Singareni Collieries, and additional agencies collaborating to expedite the rescue. Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad confirmed the ongoing operations, emphasizing the comprehensive dewatering and debris removal tasks being executed simultaneously.

Authorities disclosed that the TBM parts are being systematically removed to clear impediments, aiming to access the site where the trapped workers are located. An official indicated expectations to repair damaged conveyor belt sections by Saturday, as senior officials supervise the rescue mission.

