Heroic Avalanche Rescue Mission Continues in Uttarakhand

Rescue operations are underway in Mana, Uttarakhand, where an avalanche struck a BRO camp. By Saturday, 47 out of 55 trapped workers had been rescued, with eight still missing. Efforts are complicated by harsh weather, but government directives focus on swift, effective action with full support from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:52 IST
Heroic Avalanche Rescue Mission Continues in Uttarakhand
Rescue operations are in full swing at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Mana, Uttarakhand, where an avalanche engulfed several labourers. By Saturday, rescuers had successfully pulled 47 out of the 55 trapped workers to safety, though eight remain missing amid challenging weather conditions.

The avalanche struck early Friday morning, trapping workers inside containers and a shed. Despite rain and snowfall hampering efforts, rescue teams, supported by Army helicopters, have ramped up efforts as weather permits. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and PM Narendra Modi have assured swift and effective response.

District officials report that the health condition of the rescued workers is mostly stable. However, deteriorating weather could further complicate remaining rescue operations. Central government support remains steadfast, with ongoing efforts to locate and save the remaining trapped workers.

