Blaze in Ghatkopar Flat Under Control: No Injuries Reported

A fire erupted in a fifth-floor apartment of a six-storey building in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, on Saturday, according to local authorities. The incident took place at Vikas Apartment, behind the Pant Nagar police station, shortly before 1 p.m.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, an official stated. Emergency services, including a fire engine and a water tanker, were dispatched swiftly to the scene to manage the situation.

The firefighting team successfully extinguished the blaze by 1:20 p.m., ensuring that the fire did not spread to other parts of the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)