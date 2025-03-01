Blaze in Ghatkopar Flat Under Control: No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out in a flat on the fifth floor of a building in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, but was quickly contained. Thankfully, no one was injured. Fire services promptly responded and extinguished the blaze within 35 minutes.
A fire erupted in a fifth-floor apartment of a six-storey building in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, on Saturday, according to local authorities. The incident took place at Vikas Apartment, behind the Pant Nagar police station, shortly before 1 p.m.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, an official stated. Emergency services, including a fire engine and a water tanker, were dispatched swiftly to the scene to manage the situation.
The firefighting team successfully extinguished the blaze by 1:20 p.m., ensuring that the fire did not spread to other parts of the building.
