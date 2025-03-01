Avalanche Strikes Uttarakhand's BRO Camp, Rescue Mission Intensifies
An avalanche struck a BRO camp in Mana village, Uttarakhand, trapping 55 workers. Rescuers saved 50, but four perished. Helicopters aid in ongoing efforts. Military leaders oversee operations as blocked roads complicate access. Thirty-three workers were rescued by Friday night.
An avalanche has struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in the high-altitude region of Mana village, Uttarakhand, resulting in the tragic death of four workers, while efforts continue to rescue the remaining five still trapped.
The operation involves six helicopters, three from the Indian Army Aviation, two from the IAF, and a civil helicopter hired by the Army. As of Friday night, 33 of the total 55 workers have been successfully rescued.
Overseeing the rescue operations are top military officials, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and Lt Gen D G Mishra, who confirmed that the Badrinath-Joshimath highway, crucial for land access, is obstructed by snow in numerous places, hampering the rescue mission.
