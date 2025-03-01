Global Nuclear Security Challenges Persist: 147 Incidents Reported in 2024, IAEA Urges Stronger Oversight

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported 147 incidents of illegal or unauthorized activities involving nuclear and other radioactive materials in 2024, aligning with historical trends. The newly released data from the Incident and Trafficking Database (ITDB) emphasizes the ongoing need for vigilance and enhanced regulatory frameworks to ensure nuclear security worldwide.

Breakdown of Reported Incidents

Out of the total incidents:

3 cases were likely linked to trafficking or malicious intent, raising concerns about potential nuclear security threats.

21 incidents lacked sufficient information to determine intent, highlighting the need for improved reporting and intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

123 incidents were deemed unrelated to trafficking or malicious use but were primarily due to unauthorized disposal, unapproved shipments, or the discovery of radioactive material.

Growing Concerns Over Contaminated Manufactured Goods

A notable trend in 2024 was the increase in incidents involving manufactured goods, such as used pipes contaminated with radioactive material. “This trend underscores the challenge some countries face in preventing unauthorized disposal of radioactive sources while also demonstrating the effectiveness of detection infrastructure,” stated Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security.

The ITDB’s Role in Enhancing Global Nuclear Security

The ITDB tracks incidents involving:

Illegal possession, attempted sale, and smuggling of nuclear and other radioactive materials.

Unauthorized disposal and lost radioactive sources, which pose environmental and public health risks.

Since its inception in 1993, the ITDB has recorded 4,390 incidents, reinforcing the importance of international cooperation in nuclear security. In 2024, 32 out of the 145 participating ITDB member states submitted reports, continuing a long-standing tradition of information sharing to strengthen global nuclear security efforts.

Addressing Transport Security Risks

A key security challenge remains the vulnerability of nuclear and radioactive materials during transport. Over the last decade, approximately 65% of all thefts reported to the ITDB occurred while these materials were being transported by road, rail, air, or waterways for use in healthcare, industry, and scientific research.

“This data underscores the critical need to bolster security measures for the transport of nuclear and radioactive materials,” Buglova emphasized. “Strengthening regulatory control and security oversight remains a top priority for the global community.”

Looking Ahead: Strengthening International Efforts

As nuclear security threats evolve, international cooperation and information-sharing will continue to play a crucial role in preventing illicit activities. The IAEA urges all member states to enhance regulatory oversight, invest in robust detection infrastructure, and improve transport security measures to safeguard nuclear and radioactive materials from falling out of regulatory control.