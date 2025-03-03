Left Menu

Commitment to Biodiversity: Modi's World Wildlife Day Pledge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the nation's dedication to conserving the planet's rich biodiversity on World Wildlife Day. This day, established by the United Nations on December 20, 2013, celebrates global wildlife. Modi emphasized India's pride in its efforts to protect and preserve diverse species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:43 IST
Commitment to Biodiversity: Modi's World Wildlife Day Pledge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the planet's extraordinary biodiversity.

The day, recognized by the United Nations since December 20, 2013, is meant to celebrate and bring attention to the world's wild fauna and flora.

In his statement, Modi urged everyone to protect and preserve every species, highlighting India's significant role in wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025