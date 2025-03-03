Commitment to Biodiversity: Modi's World Wildlife Day Pledge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the nation's dedication to conserving the planet's rich biodiversity on World Wildlife Day. This day, established by the United Nations on December 20, 2013, celebrates global wildlife. Modi emphasized India's pride in its efforts to protect and preserve diverse species.
On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the planet's extraordinary biodiversity.
The day, recognized by the United Nations since December 20, 2013, is meant to celebrate and bring attention to the world's wild fauna and flora.
In his statement, Modi urged everyone to protect and preserve every species, highlighting India's significant role in wildlife conservation.
