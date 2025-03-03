Telangana Tunnel Tragedy: A Race Against Time for Rescue

In a race against time, rescue teams in Telangana are deploying advanced technologies in their efforts to locate eight individuals trapped after a tunnel collapse. The operation, marred by challenging conditions, is leaning heavily on radar technology to detect signs of human presence.

Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute conducted a Ground Penetrating Radar survey to inspect for possible human presence, providing key leads for rescue teams. However, initial drilling efforts have only uncovered metallic objects, complicating the mission further.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized ongoing government commitments to the situation, underscoring efforts to expedite rescue operations. With improved conditions and crucial repair work expected, officials remain optimistic about the success of the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)