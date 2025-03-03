India's Riverine Dolphin Discovery: A Conservation Milestone
A government report reveals the presence of 6,324 dolphins in India's major river systems. Conducted under 'Project Dolphin,' the survey spans eight states, uncovering critical insights for dolphin conservation. Initiated in 2020, this extensive study marks a significant step in safeguarding India's riverine dolphins.
- Country:
- India
India has recorded an estimated population of 6,324 riverine dolphins, according to a government report released on Monday. The survey, part of the ambitious 'Project Dolphin,' spans the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Indus River systems.
The study covers eight states, unveiling critical data essential for the conservation of the Ganges and Indus river dolphins. Notably, these dolphins thrive in areas with adequate water depth and minimal human disturbances.
Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, 'Project Dolphin' highlights the importance of protecting aquatic ecosystems. This project provides a comprehensive view into dolphin habitats, signaling a pivotal moment in India's conservation initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
