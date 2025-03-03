Left Menu

Snowfall Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Schools Postpone Exams As Roads Close

The snowfall in Himachal Pradesh districts like Chamba and Kullu caused road closures. The local Met office issued warnings for heavy snowfall, leading to the postponement of school exams. Police advised staying away from affected areas. Restoration work is in progress to reopen roads disrupted by landslides and flash floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh witnessed mild snowfall in isolated areas and higher regions of districts like Chamba, Kullu, and Kinnaur, as reported by the local meteorological office on Monday.

With an 'orange' warning in place for light to moderate snowfall, the Met office issued advisories for potential intense spells in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts. Additional warnings were announced for higher reaches of districts such as Shimla, Chamba, and Kangra.

The adverse weather has resulted in the closure of several roads due to landslides and flash floods, complicating travel and prompting police advisories against unnecessary journeys. In snow-affected areas like Pangi and Lahaul and Spiti, school exams for classes 8 to 12 have been postponed, highlighting the significant disruptions caused by the snowfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

