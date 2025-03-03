Tragedy on the Tracks: Investigating a Fatal Train Incident in Alappuzha
Two individuals, Salim Kumar and Shruthi, were tragically killed by a train in Alappuzha. Authorities suspect suicide, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances. Salim was single, while Shruthi leaves behind a husband and three children.
In the early hours of Monday, a tragic incident occurred in Alappuzha, resulting in the deaths of two individuals after being struck by a train.
The deceased, identified as Salim Kumar, 38, from Arookutty and Shruthi, 35, from Panavally, were found on the railway tracks near the FCI godown in Alappuzha town.
Authorities suspect it might be a case of suicide. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the reasons behind the incident. Salim was unmarried, while Shruthi was married and leaves behind three children.
