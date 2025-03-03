Tragedy on the Tracks: Investigating a Fatal Train Incident in Alappuzha

In the early hours of Monday, a tragic incident occurred in Alappuzha, resulting in the deaths of two individuals after being struck by a train.

The deceased, identified as Salim Kumar, 38, from Arookutty and Shruthi, 35, from Panavally, were found on the railway tracks near the FCI godown in Alappuzha town.

Authorities suspect it might be a case of suicide. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the reasons behind the incident. Salim was unmarried, while Shruthi was married and leaves behind three children.

