Tragedy on the Tracks: Investigating a Fatal Train Incident in Alappuzha

Two individuals, Salim Kumar and Shruthi, were tragically killed by a train in Alappuzha. Authorities suspect suicide, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances. Salim was single, while Shruthi leaves behind a husband and three children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the early hours of Monday, a tragic incident occurred in Alappuzha, resulting in the deaths of two individuals after being struck by a train.

The deceased, identified as Salim Kumar, 38, from Arookutty and Shruthi, 35, from Panavally, were found on the railway tracks near the FCI godown in Alappuzha town.

Authorities suspect it might be a case of suicide. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the reasons behind the incident. Salim was unmarried, while Shruthi was married and leaves behind three children.

