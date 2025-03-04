Escalating Obesity Crisis: A Global Public Health Challenge

The escalating rates of obesity and overweight highlight a significant societal failure, with a projected impact on over half of adults and nearly a third of children globally by 2050, according to a study published in The Lancet.

Researchers link obesity to increased health risks like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Led by Professor Emmanuela Gakidou from the University of Washington, the study's findings are based on data from 204 countries and stress the need for governments to focus on high-risk populations, particularly regarding healthy diet access.

Factors such as rapid population growth, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, are contributing to this crisis, with projections indicating a 250% increase in obesity. The World Obesity Federation's Atlas also underscores the urgency for better-prepared health systems, as underdeveloped regions face the brunt of this epidemic.

