Left Menu

Mass Layoffs at NOAA: Public Outcry in Boulder as Scientists Face Uncertain Future

Over 1,000 protesters rallied against significant layoffs at NOAA's Boulder site, as the Trump administration cuts over 10% of its scientists. These measures threaten crucial services, including weather forecasts. The protest highlights public frustration and concern about the future of federal scientific agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 05:17 IST
Mass Layoffs at NOAA: Public Outcry in Boulder as Scientists Face Uncertain Future

In Boulder, Colorado, public dissatisfaction reached a new high as over 1,000 protesters gathered outside a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building to decry sweeping layoffs. The demonstration, orchestrated by ex-Congressman David Skaggs, responds to a 10% reduction in the scientific workforce sanctioned by the Trump administration.

The layoffs, reportedly claiming the jobs of over 800 NOAA employees, have drawn sharp criticism for their potential impact on vital services including space weather forecasts and life-saving natural disaster warnings. Critics like retired NOAA manager Susan McLean emphasized the indiscriminate nature of these layoffs, comparing it unfavorably to past federal downsizing efforts.

Demonstrators voiced dire concerns about the implications of defunding essential services, such as wildfire forecasts crucial to Colorado's safety. The protest, seen as a bipartisan issue, reflects broader apprehensions about the integrity and future of scientific contributions within the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025