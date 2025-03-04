Mass Layoffs at NOAA: Public Outcry in Boulder as Scientists Face Uncertain Future

In Boulder, Colorado, public dissatisfaction reached a new high as over 1,000 protesters gathered outside a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building to decry sweeping layoffs. The demonstration, orchestrated by ex-Congressman David Skaggs, responds to a 10% reduction in the scientific workforce sanctioned by the Trump administration.

The layoffs, reportedly claiming the jobs of over 800 NOAA employees, have drawn sharp criticism for their potential impact on vital services including space weather forecasts and life-saving natural disaster warnings. Critics like retired NOAA manager Susan McLean emphasized the indiscriminate nature of these layoffs, comparing it unfavorably to past federal downsizing efforts.

Demonstrators voiced dire concerns about the implications of defunding essential services, such as wildfire forecasts crucial to Colorado's safety. The protest, seen as a bipartisan issue, reflects broader apprehensions about the integrity and future of scientific contributions within the federal government.

