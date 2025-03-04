Left Menu

Reckless Construction: The Deadly Consequences in Avalanche-Prone Zones

The tragic death of eight workers in an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is attributed to administrative negligence and reckless construction in avalanche-prone areas, despite prior warnings. This has sparked criticism from social activists and experts, highlighting failures in preparedness and response to snowslide threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The death of eight workers in an avalanche at a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been attributed to 'administrative negligence,' according to social activists. Despite a prior warning issued by the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment for areas above 2,400 meters, authorities failed to act promptly, resulting in tragic consequences.

Critics have pointed to 'reckless construction' in avalanche-prone areas as a major factor in the increasing number of snowslide incidents. Experts and geologists have reiterated warnings about the vulnerability of regions like the Kedar Valley, emphasizing that recent construction efforts have not considered these risks adequately.

Activists argue that past lessons have not been learned, with this latest incident highlighting ongoing issues. Avalanche warnings had been issued, but authorities allegedly failed to execute timely evacuations. As similar incidents have occurred over recent years, calls for improved planning and evacuation protocols have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

