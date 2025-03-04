PWD Sets Aggressive Deadline for Pothole Repairs in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has set a deadline of April 30 to repair 7,000 potholes across the city, following an official directive communicated to senior department officials.

The directive was influenced by a presentation made before the Delhi Council of Ministers in February, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. It highlighted the need for adherence to specific timelines for the initiation of tenders and road repair works.

According to the presentation, maintenance vans are currently filling potholes, and the PWD has identified road patches covering 20 lakh square meters requiring repairs. The tender process is to be completed by March 15, aiming for full completion by April 30 under the guidance of PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

