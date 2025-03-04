Left Menu

PWD Sets Aggressive Deadline for Pothole Repairs in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) aims to fill 7,000 potholes in Delhi by April 30. This follows a recent Council presentation and is overseen by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. With a recent BJP electoral win, road repairs have become a key focus for the new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:22 IST
PWD Sets Aggressive Deadline for Pothole Repairs in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has set a deadline of April 30 to repair 7,000 potholes across the city, following an official directive communicated to senior department officials.

The directive was influenced by a presentation made before the Delhi Council of Ministers in February, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. It highlighted the need for adherence to specific timelines for the initiation of tenders and road repair works.

According to the presentation, maintenance vans are currently filling potholes, and the PWD has identified road patches covering 20 lakh square meters requiring repairs. The tender process is to be completed by March 15, aiming for full completion by April 30 under the guidance of PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025