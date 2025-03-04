Left Menu

Tottenham Spurs Ahead in Premier League's Green Initiatives

Tottenham Hotspur is enhancing its eco-friendly initiatives by installing bat houses and bug hotels at its training ground. The club, the first in the Premier League to join the Sports for Nature Framework, aims to protect and regenerate nature, enhancing its past award-winning biodiversity efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tottenham Hotspur football club is taking its environmentally friendly initiatives to new heights by adding bat houses and bug hotels at its advanced training facility in North London. This move is part of the club's commitment to the Sports for Nature Framework, an initiative supported by the United Nations.

With a history of eco-friendly practices, Tottenham has already planted hundreds of trees and established wildflower meadows and ponds at the training site. The club's grounds now also include over 500 bat houses and 25 bug hotels, with organic produce from the site featured in staff meals.

Spurs were recently honored with the Biodiversity Project of the Year award, reflecting their commitment to sustainability. Executive Director Donna-Maria Cullen highlighted the club's leadership in eco-friendly practices and emphasized the importance of protecting ecosystems, marking their pioneering role in the Premier League.

