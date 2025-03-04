Left Menu

Delhi's Roads Get a Makeover: NHAI to Lead

In a bid to enhance infrastructure, Delhi's government plans to transfer maintenance of certain PWD roads to the NHAI. A 13.23-km stretch from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border is the first to be upgraded, promising better traffic flow and higher road standards under a collaborative Centre-State effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Delhi government has decided to hand over the maintenance of PWD roads in the city's border areas to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This initiative begins with the 13.23-km stretch of Delhi-Rohtak Road, which is set to be transferred for significant upgrades.

This transfer aligns with a broader infrastructure strategy to enhance the national capital's road networks. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed the proposal has been forwarded to NHAI for approval.

The decision comes following concerns about heavy congestion and lengthy traffic jams reported by Mundka MLA Gajender Singh Drall. The planned improvements are expected to result in smoother traffic flow, better road conditions, and improved connectivity, reflecting the Modi government's focus on large-scale infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

