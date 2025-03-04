Left Menu

Union Minister Praises Bihar's Urban Development Progress Amid Central Schemes

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised Bihar's advancements in implementing central government schemes, such as PMAY and AMRUT. Following a review meeting, he expressed satisfaction with the progress of urban development projects, including Patna Metro and PM eBus Sewa, and noted the state's commitment to housing needs.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, has expressed his approval of Bihar's progress in advancing several key central government schemes.

During a review meeting, he noted the satisfactory trajectory of projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Patna Metro work, and the PM eBus Sewa scheme.

The Bihar state Housing and Urban Affairs Department reported the minister's satisfaction, highlighting the state's intent to meet housing requirements within five years, alongside developments like the 6.2-km Patna Metro, slated for completion this August. Additionally, Rs 269.44 crore was released under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 for waste management projects.

