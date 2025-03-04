Union Minister Praises Bihar's Urban Development Progress Amid Central Schemes

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, has expressed his approval of Bihar's progress in advancing several key central government schemes.

During a review meeting, he noted the satisfactory trajectory of projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Patna Metro work, and the PM eBus Sewa scheme.

The Bihar state Housing and Urban Affairs Department reported the minister's satisfaction, highlighting the state's intent to meet housing requirements within five years, alongside developments like the 6.2-km Patna Metro, slated for completion this August. Additionally, Rs 269.44 crore was released under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 for waste management projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)