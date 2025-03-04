Naidu's Plan: Godavari River Water to Ease South India's Water Woes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured the residents of Telangana that his government's plan to channel Godavari river water from Polavaram to Banakacherla won't cause concern, describing it as a measure to utilize excess water that would otherwise drain into the sea.

During a Telegu Desam Party meeting celebrating their success in two graduates MLC elections, Naidu criticized a political party for stirring controversy regarding Andhra Pradesh's efforts to reclaim the wasted water resource.

The Chief Minister emphasized that diverting water to famine-stricken areas should not evoke disapproval and called for broader regional collaboration. The ambitious Polavaram-Banakacherla project, with a budget of over Rs 80,000 crore, promises to supply drinking water, aid irrigation for agriculture, and support industrial needs, thereby enhancing the state's drought resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)