Naidu's Plan: Godavari River Water to Ease South India's Water Woes
Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced a strategic initiative to redirect excess Godavari river water to water-scarce regions like Banakacherla. He assured Telangana residents that his plan aims to mitigate droughts and provides benefits rather than provoke disputes, emphasizing the necessity for regional cooperation.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured the residents of Telangana that his government's plan to channel Godavari river water from Polavaram to Banakacherla won't cause concern, describing it as a measure to utilize excess water that would otherwise drain into the sea.
During a Telegu Desam Party meeting celebrating their success in two graduates MLC elections, Naidu criticized a political party for stirring controversy regarding Andhra Pradesh's efforts to reclaim the wasted water resource.
The Chief Minister emphasized that diverting water to famine-stricken areas should not evoke disapproval and called for broader regional collaboration. The ambitious Polavaram-Banakacherla project, with a budget of over Rs 80,000 crore, promises to supply drinking water, aid irrigation for agriculture, and support industrial needs, thereby enhancing the state's drought resilience.
