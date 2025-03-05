Tempest Trials: Mother Nature's Rampage Across the U.S.

A wave of powerful storms has wreaked havoc across the United States, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Oklahoma and Texas bore the brunt, with tornadoes damaging buildings and causing massive power outages. In Texas alone, nearly 400,000 customers were left without electricity.

Elsewhere, the Midwest braced for blizzard conditions, while New Orleans was forced to adjust Mardi Gras celebrations due to high winds. In North Texas, storms dismantled apartment buildings and ravaged local infrastructure, highlighting the widespread impact of these severe weather events.

As the nation grapples with these extreme conditions, the cuts to the National Weather Service add another layer of complexity. The reduced number of forecasters has raised concerns about the efficacy of storm warnings, underscoring a crucial moment in federal policy and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)