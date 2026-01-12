Left Menu

Blazes in Patagonia: Argentine Wildfires Threaten Communities

Massive wildfires in the Argentine Patagonia have consumed roughly 12,000 hectares, posing threats to local communities and infrastructures like power plants and schools. The fires, suspected to be deliberately set, have triggered national and international firefighting efforts amid worsening drought conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 12-01-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 03:20 IST
Blazes in Patagonia: Argentine Wildfires Threaten Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Raging wildfires in Argentine Patagonia have devoured nearly 12,000 hectares of land, endangering communities and critical infrastructures like a power plant and a school, firefighting authorities confirmed.

Ignacio Torres, governor of Chubut, revealed suspicions of arson for the fire's origin, prompting a $34,000 reward for information leading to any arrests. Volunteer firefighters, supported by Chilean assistance, are struggling against drought and strong winds.

The blazes, following last year's devastating fires, emphasize Patagonia's vulnerability to wildfires induced by high temperatures, winds, and drought, particularly in the summer months.

TRENDING

1
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
3
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global
4
Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People

Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian Pe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026