Blazes in Patagonia: Argentine Wildfires Threaten Communities

Raging wildfires in Argentine Patagonia have devoured nearly 12,000 hectares of land, endangering communities and critical infrastructures like a power plant and a school, firefighting authorities confirmed.

Ignacio Torres, governor of Chubut, revealed suspicions of arson for the fire's origin, prompting a $34,000 reward for information leading to any arrests. Volunteer firefighters, supported by Chilean assistance, are struggling against drought and strong winds.

The blazes, following last year's devastating fires, emphasize Patagonia's vulnerability to wildfires induced by high temperatures, winds, and drought, particularly in the summer months.