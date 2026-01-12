Blazes in Patagonia: Argentine Wildfires Threaten Communities
Massive wildfires in the Argentine Patagonia have consumed roughly 12,000 hectares, posing threats to local communities and infrastructures like power plants and schools. The fires, suspected to be deliberately set, have triggered national and international firefighting efforts amid worsening drought conditions.
Raging wildfires in Argentine Patagonia have devoured nearly 12,000 hectares of land, endangering communities and critical infrastructures like a power plant and a school, firefighting authorities confirmed.
Ignacio Torres, governor of Chubut, revealed suspicions of arson for the fire's origin, prompting a $34,000 reward for information leading to any arrests. Volunteer firefighters, supported by Chilean assistance, are struggling against drought and strong winds.
The blazes, following last year's devastating fires, emphasize Patagonia's vulnerability to wildfires induced by high temperatures, winds, and drought, particularly in the summer months.
