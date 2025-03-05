Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows Swift Resolution to Shalimar Bagh Civic Issues

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta personally reviewed the civic problems faced by Shalimar Bagh residents, urging rapid action by local agencies for immediate solutions.

During her inspection of BW Block, Gupta stressed the urgency of starting restoration works and authorized a month-long plantation drive to enhance greenery.

Gupta assured residents of her commitment to resolving their issues, promising clear officer accountability and prompt addressal of public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)