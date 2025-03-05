Left Menu

Landslide Disrupts Connection to Hemkund Sahib & Valley of Flowers

A landslide damaged the motor bridge on the Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, severing connectivity to Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara and the Valley of Flowers. Authorities are focusing on providing essential supplies to affected villages, with the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara scheduled to reopen on May 25.

On Wednesday, a landslide damaged a crucial motor bridge on the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, disrupting connectivity to the renowned Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara and the Valley of Flowers National Park, officials reported.

The landslide, which struck around 10 a.m., affected the bridge connecting Govindghat to the four-kilometre stretch leading to Pulna village. Beyond Pulna, visitors must trek to reach Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded on the opposite side of the Alaknanda River.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Public Works Department (PWD), and local administration, led by Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, are on-site. Priority is being given to providing essential supplies to isolated villages such as Pulna and Bhyundar, with the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara set to open its doors on May 25.

