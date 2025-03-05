Tragic Morning Crash on Mathura-Bareilly Road

In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, a speeding truck collided with a tea shop on the Mathura-Bareilly road, leading to the death of one individual and injuring another, officials said.

The impact occurred around 6 am near Rampur village, according to Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh. The truck, after ramming the tea shop, subsequently damaged a nearby residence.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh, 28, a local resident, while Sobran Singh sustained injuries. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination as the police continue their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)