Tragic Morning Crash on Mathura-Bareilly Road

A speeding truck collided with a tea shop on the Mathura-Bareilly road, causing the death of a man and injuring another. The accident also damaged a nearby house, and the incident is under investigation by the local police. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Lokesh.

Tragic Morning Crash on Mathura-Bareilly Road
In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, a speeding truck collided with a tea shop on the Mathura-Bareilly road, leading to the death of one individual and injuring another, officials said.

The impact occurred around 6 am near Rampur village, according to Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh. The truck, after ramming the tea shop, subsequently damaged a nearby residence.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh, 28, a local resident, while Sobran Singh sustained injuries. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination as the police continue their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

