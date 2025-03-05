Uttarakhand's Ropeway Revolution: Connecting Pilgrims with Ease

The Union government has given the green light to two significant ropeway projects in Uttarakhand, aimed at providing all-weather connectivity to major pilgrimage sites. Spanning a total of 25.3 kilometers, these projects are expected to transform pilgrim accessibility and boost tourism prospects in the region.

The first ropeway, running 12.9 kilometers from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, will be constructed under the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer model at an estimated cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore. Equipped with the latest Tri-cable Detachable Gondola technology, it will have the capacity to transport 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction, potentially serving up to 18,000 daily.

Similarly, the Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji ropeway, extending 12.4 kilometers, will be developed on the same model with a budget of Rs 2,730.13 crore. These initiatives aim to replace the challenging uphill treks, thus providing pilgrims and tourists with a safer and more convenient travel experience throughout the year.

