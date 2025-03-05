Severe cold wave sweeps Himachal's tribal areas, mercury dips below freezing point

High-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh remained in the grip of a severe cold wave as the mercury plunged 14 to 20 degrees below freezing point, despite clear skies and bright sunshine on Wednesday, weather office said. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 11.0 degrees Celsius in Keylong, minus 10.8 degrees Celsius in Tabo, minus 4.9 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, and minus 0.9 degrees Celsius in Manali, the meteorological department said. There was no significant change in maximum temperatures, with Una being the hottest at 24.6 degrees Celsius. However, strong icy winds swept the mid and higher hills, it said. Light rain occurred at some places in the past 24 hours since Tuesday evening, with Nahan receiving 16 mm, 7 mm in Dalhousie, 5 mm in Jatton Barrage, and 4 mm in Kasauli, the department said. Khadrala and Kukumseri recorded 7 cm and 1.5 cm of snowfall, respectively, it added. The local meteorological station has predicted dry weather in the state from March 5 to 8, with light rain and snow at isolated places in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on March 9. Light to moderate rain or snow is likely at a few places on March 10 and 11 as a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 9, it said. uring this winter season, the highest snowfall of 120 cm was recorded in Kothi on February 28, followed by Khadrala at 115 cm and Koksar at 112 cm. The highest rainfall of 151 mm was reported at Kheri in Chamba on the same day, the department said.

