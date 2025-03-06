Left Menu

Second round of trial burning of Union Carbide waste begins in MP's Pithampur town

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 00:05 IST
Second round of trial burning of Union Carbide waste begins in MP's Pithampur town
  • Country:
  • India

The second round of trial incineration of the waste transported from Union Carbide factory at a disposal plant in Pithampur industrial area in MP's Dhar district began on late Wednesday night and in this phase another consignment of 10 tonnes will be burnt, an official said.

As part of the plan to dispose of 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, the site of the 1984 industrial disaster, the hazardous material was transported to a waste disposal plant operated by a private company in Pithampur, about 250 km from the state capital, on January 2.

According to an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the trial of disposal of this waste is to be done in three rounds while strictly following safety norms and a report is to be presented before the HC on March 27.

The first phase concluded on March 3.

''The second round of trial incineration of Union Carbide factory waste has started at the Pithampur waste disposal plant,'' State Pollution Control Board regional officer Srinivas Dwivedi told reporters.

''Before dumping the waste in an incinerator, it will be run empty for about 12 hours and brought to a pre-set temperature,'' the official explained.

He said during the second round of trial, 180 kg of waste will be dumped in the incinerator every hour. A total of 10 tonnes of waste will be burnt in the second phase.

Dwivedi said the first round of incineration of 10 tonnes of Union Carbide factory waste began at the disposal site on February 28 and ended on March 3.

The first round of trial lasted for about 75 hours and during which 135 kg of waste was dumped in the plant's incinerator every hour.

According to the State Pollution Control Board, in the first round of waste disposal, the emission of particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride and total organic carbon from the disposal plant was found to be within the standard limits.

According to the state government, the waste from the Union Carbide factory included soil from the premises of the defunct unit, reactor residue, Sevin (pesticide) residue and naphthalene. These include waste and ''semi-processed'' waste.

The board has maintained scientific evidence has shown that the effect of chemicals like sevin and naphthal in the waste has now become ''almost negligible''.

According to the board, there is currently no trace of Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas in the waste and it does not contain any radioactive particles.

On the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, highly toxic Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide's insecticide factory. At least 5,479 people were killed and thousands others suffered physical disabilities in the world's worst industrial disaster.

After the waste from the factory was brought to Pithampur, protests broke out in the industrial town. Protesters expressed apprehensions of damage to human population and the local environment due to the waste disposal.

However, the state government has allayed their fears and asserted adequate arrangements have been made for safe disposal of the industrial waste in Pithampur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025