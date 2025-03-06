Second round of trial burning of Union Carbide waste begins in MP's Pithampur town

The second round of trial incineration of the waste transported from Union Carbide factory at a disposal plant in Pithampur industrial area in MP's Dhar district began on late Wednesday night and in this phase another consignment of 10 tonnes will be burnt, an official said.

As part of the plan to dispose of 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, the site of the 1984 industrial disaster, the hazardous material was transported to a waste disposal plant operated by a private company in Pithampur, about 250 km from the state capital, on January 2.

According to an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the trial of disposal of this waste is to be done in three rounds while strictly following safety norms and a report is to be presented before the HC on March 27.

The first phase concluded on March 3.

''The second round of trial incineration of Union Carbide factory waste has started at the Pithampur waste disposal plant,'' State Pollution Control Board regional officer Srinivas Dwivedi told reporters.

''Before dumping the waste in an incinerator, it will be run empty for about 12 hours and brought to a pre-set temperature,'' the official explained.

He said during the second round of trial, 180 kg of waste will be dumped in the incinerator every hour. A total of 10 tonnes of waste will be burnt in the second phase.

Dwivedi said the first round of incineration of 10 tonnes of Union Carbide factory waste began at the disposal site on February 28 and ended on March 3.

The first round of trial lasted for about 75 hours and during which 135 kg of waste was dumped in the plant's incinerator every hour.

According to the State Pollution Control Board, in the first round of waste disposal, the emission of particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride and total organic carbon from the disposal plant was found to be within the standard limits.

According to the state government, the waste from the Union Carbide factory included soil from the premises of the defunct unit, reactor residue, Sevin (pesticide) residue and naphthalene. These include waste and ''semi-processed'' waste.

The board has maintained scientific evidence has shown that the effect of chemicals like sevin and naphthal in the waste has now become ''almost negligible''.

According to the board, there is currently no trace of Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas in the waste and it does not contain any radioactive particles.

On the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, highly toxic Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide's insecticide factory. At least 5,479 people were killed and thousands others suffered physical disabilities in the world's worst industrial disaster.

After the waste from the factory was brought to Pithampur, protests broke out in the industrial town. Protesters expressed apprehensions of damage to human population and the local environment due to the waste disposal.

However, the state government has allayed their fears and asserted adequate arrangements have been made for safe disposal of the industrial waste in Pithampur.

