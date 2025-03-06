Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Pope Francis is stable and doing physical therapy, Vatican says

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment. On Wednesday, the Vatican said his condition had remained stable that day, allowing him to do some work and increase his respiratory physiotherapy.

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for almost three weeks battling double pneumonia, is in stable condition and is doing some physical therapy, the Vatican said on Thursday. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment.

On Wednesday, the Vatican said his condition had remained stable that day, allowing him to do some work and increase his respiratory physiotherapy. The Vatican also said that for the first time since his stay in hospital, the pontiff, who has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain, had started some physical therapy to help with mobility.

The Vatican said on Thursday the physical therapy was continuing, along with the pope's other treatments. The next update on the pope's condition was expected on Thursday evening. The tone of the updates from the Vatican has been more upbeat in recent days, following what was described as two episodes of "acute respiratory insufficiency" on Monday.

The pope has not had any further crises since then, the Vatican said. However, his doctors have reiterated that his prognosis was "guarded," meaning he was not yet out of danger. Monday's episodes had required Francis to use non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which involves placing a mask over the face to help push air into the lungs.

The pope is now only receiving ventilation at night, said the Vatican. During the day, he receives oxygen via a small hose under his nose. Francis has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest such absence since his papacy started 12 years ago. His doctors have not said how long the treatment might last.

The pope, who is known to work himself to exhaustion, has continued to work from hospital. On Thursday, the Vatican announced two bishop appointments that would have required his approval. The pope has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

