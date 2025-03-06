Stray dogs attack Bahraich villagers; kill child, injure 14 adults in 10 days

After incidents of wolf attacks, and leopard and elephant threats, the residents of Bahraich district are now facing the new menace of aggressive stray dogs.

Over the past 10 days, one child has died and 14 people have been injured in dog attacks across several areas of the district.

The situation has escalated to the extent that the administration is making public announcements via loudspeakers in the affected villages of Shivpur and Mahsi blocks, advising residents to carry sticks when stepping out in the evening.

District Magistrate (DM) Monika Rani has issued an advisory instructing parents not to allow children to go outside alone.

She has also warned officials of strict action in case of any recurrence of such attacks in their areas.

The administration has launched an awareness campaign across 192 villages to educate residents about the threat.

Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Dr Rajesh Upadhyay told PTI on Thursday that the most severe incident occurred on February 24 in Shivpur block's Khairighat area.

''Pinki, a 12-year-old girl from Matera Kala village, was attacked by a pack of four-five stray dogs while cutting fodder in the fields after school. The dogs dragged her away and mauled her to death. Her severely mutilated body was later recovered by villagers,'' he said.

Dr Upadhyay further reported that the worst-affected areas — Khairighat and Shivpur Bazar in Shivpur block and Sikandarpur in Mahsi block — have seen 14 dog attack cases in the past 10 days.

All victims are receiving treatment in government hospitals.

The dogs have attacked livestock, with 81 injured animals receiving treatment. Over 6,000 pets and stray animals have been vaccinated against rabies as a precautionary measure, he said.

To control the situation, teams from the police, revenue, veterinary and block development departments are conducting awareness drives in 192 village councils.

In severely affected areas, authorities are using e-rickshaws equipped with loudspeakers to spread awareness.

''A sterilisation drive is also underway, with 92 stray dogs sterilised so far, as neutering reduces aggression in dogs,'' Dr Upadhyay added.

A rabid dog was also found dead in Khairighat, confirming the presence of rabies among the strays.

The DM held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review measures to curb attacks by stray dogs and monkeys. She issued strict warnings to the municipal and veterinary officials, stating that repeated incidents would lead to punitive action.

A survey of community health centre data has identified high-risk areas where targeted awareness campaigns are being conducted. Authorities have emphasised proper waste management to prevent strays from scavenging for food.

The DM has also released contact numbers of responsible officials, urging residents to report aggressive dogs or other problematic animals immediately.

Dr Upadhyay advised citizens to remain cautious as this is the breeding season for dogs, making them naturally aggressive.

''Sometimes, a dog's territorial instincts are triggered by unfamiliar scents on children who have played with other dogs. This can provoke attacks,'' he explained.

As a preventive measure, residents are advised to keep children away from stray dogs, properly dispose of animal carcasses to prevent scavenging and carry sticks when venturing out in the evening, he said. Wolf attacks have taken place in Mahsi, and leopard and elephant threats have happened in Katarniaghat of Bahraich district earlier.

