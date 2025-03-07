Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects' stock climbs 7 pc after securing orders worth Rs 2,306 cr

With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY25 has reached around Rs 22,500 crore, providing us with a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters, said Manish Mohnot, MD CEO, KPIL.Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission distribution, water supply irrigation, urban mobility Flyovers Metro Rail and highways and airports.It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:06 IST
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International climbed 7 per cent in the late morning trade on Friday after the company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore in the domestic as well as the international markets.

Extending the gains for the fourth straight session, the stock of the company rose 6.81 per cent to Rs 978.05 apiece on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Kalpataru Projects International's shares advanced 6.65 per cent to trade at Rs 978 per piece.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 192.41 points or 0.26 per cent to 74,532.50 in the late morning trade. The Nifty of NSE went up 71.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 22,615.80.

On Thursday, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore in the domestic as well as the international markets, taking its total order book to Rs 22,500 crore.

The international orders have been bagged by the company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business, while the buildings business has got orders in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured new orders/notification of Rs 2,306 crore, it added.

''The T&D business continues to remain robust with strong tendering activity globally on the back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy and focus on improvement of grid infrastructure.

''The order in the B&F business has helped us to further strengthen our market position. With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY25 has reached around Rs 22,500 crore, providing us with a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters,'' said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, water supply & irrigation, urban mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail) and highways and airports.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

