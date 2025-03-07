Left Menu

Amphibian Guardians: Charlcombe's Four-Legged Heroes

In southwest England, the Charlcombe Toad Rescue Group's volunteers patrol a country lane to protect toads, frogs, and newts during their breeding migration. This local effort significantly reduces fatalities, reversing national declines in amphibian populations caused by habitat loss, road traffic, and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bath | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:24 IST
Thousands of amphibians make their perilous journey through the undergrowth in southwest England, assisted by dedicated volunteers from the Charlcombe Toad Rescue Group. For six weeks each February and March, these volunteers are a lifeline, ensuring safe passage for toads, frogs, and newts across potentially deadly roads.

The committed group has been escorting these creatures for 22 years, responding to alarming road fatality rates. Thanks to local council cooperation, the road is now closed during the amphibian migration, providing a vital boost to their populations against national trends of decline.

Helen Hobbs, the group's manager, oversees a team of volunteers aged 16 to 88, whose hands-on efforts have become a beacon of conservation success, saving up to 700 creatures in a single evening. Their commitment provides hope for reversing a 70% decline in Britain's amphibian numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

