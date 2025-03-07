Amphibian Guardians: Charlcombe's Four-Legged Heroes

Thousands of amphibians make their perilous journey through the undergrowth in southwest England, assisted by dedicated volunteers from the Charlcombe Toad Rescue Group. For six weeks each February and March, these volunteers are a lifeline, ensuring safe passage for toads, frogs, and newts across potentially deadly roads.

The committed group has been escorting these creatures for 22 years, responding to alarming road fatality rates. Thanks to local council cooperation, the road is now closed during the amphibian migration, providing a vital boost to their populations against national trends of decline.

Helen Hobbs, the group's manager, oversees a team of volunteers aged 16 to 88, whose hands-on efforts have become a beacon of conservation success, saving up to 700 creatures in a single evening. Their commitment provides hope for reversing a 70% decline in Britain's amphibian numbers.

