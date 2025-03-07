US Exit from Climate Loss and Damage Fund Sparks Global Controversy

The United States has officially withdrawn from an international accord designed to provide financial compensation to developing nations for the adverse effects of climate change. The move has been met with criticism from the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), who are voicing concerns about the implications for global climate justice.

AGN Chair Ali Mohamed remarked that the withdrawal jeopardizes crucial support for countries facing irreversible climate impacts. The US action, communicated to Jean Christophe Donnellier by Rebecca Lawlor, Deputy Director at the US Office of Climate and Environment, has been framed as a significant step back in the fight for climate justice.

Climate activist Harjeet Singh criticized the US, highlighting its historical responsibility for climate change. Singh asserted that the US decision reflects a persistent pattern of obstruction in providing vital finance for the effects of climate change, urging for accountability to ensure contributions towards global reparations.

