Left Menu

US Exit from Climate Loss and Damage Fund Sparks Global Controversy

The United States has withdrawn from a global agreement aimed at compensating developing countries for climate change impacts. The decision has been criticized by the African Group of Negotiators for undermining support to vulnerable nations. The US decision, attributed to the Trump administration, has raised concerns about global climate justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:40 IST
US Exit from Climate Loss and Damage Fund Sparks Global Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has officially withdrawn from an international accord designed to provide financial compensation to developing nations for the adverse effects of climate change. The move has been met with criticism from the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), who are voicing concerns about the implications for global climate justice.

AGN Chair Ali Mohamed remarked that the withdrawal jeopardizes crucial support for countries facing irreversible climate impacts. The US action, communicated to Jean Christophe Donnellier by Rebecca Lawlor, Deputy Director at the US Office of Climate and Environment, has been framed as a significant step back in the fight for climate justice.

Climate activist Harjeet Singh criticized the US, highlighting its historical responsibility for climate change. Singh asserted that the US decision reflects a persistent pattern of obstruction in providing vital finance for the effects of climate change, urging for accountability to ensure contributions towards global reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025