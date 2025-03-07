Left Menu

Varaha's Carbon Innovations Receive Major Boost from Conductor Capital

Varaha, an Indian carbon removal company, has gained investment from UK's Conductor Capital, aiding in the expansion of their projects across Asia. This collaboration aims to enhance sustainable farming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with a focus on benefiting countries like India and Nepal through innovative, tech-driven solutions.

Varaha, an emerging force in the carbon removal sector in Asia, has successfully secured significant financial investment from Conductor Capital, a UK-based firm. This move aims to bolster Varaha's project portfolio, enhancing carbon farming initiatives primarily in India and Nepal.

The investment underscores the transformation potential that Varaha's model offers, particularly in sustainable environmental solutions. Co-founder Madhur Jain views this partnership as a catalyzing force for Varaha's operations, strengthening its integration into India's carbon reduction frameworks.

Conductor Capital's Chief Investment Officer, Marcello Romano, praised Varaha's commitment to combining technological innovation with effective project execution. Their backing represents a shared vision for meaningful climate and social impact while promoting the economic upliftment of vulnerable communities.

