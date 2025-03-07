Left Menu

Revamping Shimla: Underground Utility Ducts to Boost Tourism

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 146.34 crore investment in underground utility ducts in Shimla to enhance the city’s infrastructure and tourist appeal. The project aims to ensure 24/7 power supply and reduce road digging by consolidating utilities underground.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unveiled an ambitious Rs 146.34 crore project to construct underground utility ducts in Shimla. During a Public Works Department meeting, Sukhu emphasized the initiative's potential to significantly boost Shimla's infrastructure and attract more tourists.

The investment is expected to provide a reliable 24/7 power supply, especially crucial during adverse weather and heavy snowfall. Sukhu highlighted that the consolidation of utilities like water, electrical, and fiber cables underground would eliminate frequent road digging, thus maintaining road integrity.

Furthermore, the CM directed officials to adhere to 'Green Himachal' principles while executing the project, ensuring that residents experience minimal disruption during construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

