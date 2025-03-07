Left Menu

U.S. Exits U.N. Climate Fund Board Amid Global Discontent

The U.S. has stepped down from the board of the U.N.'s climate damage fund designed to aid vulnerable nations facing climate disasters. This move aligns with President Trump's withdrawal from multilateral climate initiatives, raising concerns about dwindling global cooperation in tackling climate change.

Updated: 07-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:44 IST
U.S. Exits U.N. Climate Fund Board Amid Global Discontent

The United States has officially stepped down from the board of the United Nations' climate damage fund, specifically designed to assist poor and vulnerable nations dealing with climate change-induced disasters. Reuters accessed a letter confirming this decision, marking another step under President Donald Trump's administration to retract U.S. engagement in global climate initiatives.

This withdrawal is part of a larger trend where the U.S. has distanced itself from key climate agreements since January, including halting collaboration in international climate assessments, ceasing support for coal reduction deals, and exiting the Paris Climate Agreement once more. The move has caused consternation among nearly 200 countries that anticipated the fund's launch at the COP28 U.N. climate summit in 2023.

The fund, hosted by the World Bank, is poised to begin financing projects crucial for nations suffering irreversible climate impacts. However, the U.S.'s abrupt departure raises uncertainties about its pledged financial contributions. Activists, like Harjeet Singh, stress that the withdrawal does not mitigate the U.S.'s historical responsibility for global climate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

