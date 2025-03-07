Left Menu

Moon's Magnetic Mystery: Unveiling Lunar Ionosphere Secrets

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission has uncovered unexpectedly high electron densities in the Moon's ionosphere. These findings suggest a significant influence of lunar crustal magnetic fields on plasma dynamics. This discovery challenges previous beliefs and is crucial for future lunar missions and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking revelation, India's space agency ISRO announced unexpected insights into the Moon's ionosphere. The Chandrayaan-2 mission detected surprisingly high electron densities in the lunar environment, hinting at the significant influence of remnant lunar magnetic fields.

Revolutionary research by scientists at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, utilizing radio signals from Chandrayaan-2, has demonstrated that the Moon's ionosphere exhibits unusually high electron densities when it enters Earth's geomagnetic tail. This discovery contradicts previously held assumptions about plasma behavior in the lunar environment.

This revelation holds critical implications for lunar missions, especially as more nations plan their Moon explorations. The insights into the Moon's plasma dynamics could guide future scientific and technological developments in lunar exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

