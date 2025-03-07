Delhi Parks Get a Hygiene Makeover in MCD's Cleanliness Drive
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cleared 342.33 quintals of solid waste from 428 parks in a cleanliness initiative. The drive spans all 12 zones, urging citizens to report illegal waste dumping via an app. MCD emphasizes public cooperation and environmental sustainability in maintaining public spaces.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has undertaken a comprehensive cleanliness drive, removing 342.33 quintals of solid waste from 428 parks citywide. The initiative aims to boost hygiene and ensure proper maintenance of public spaces.
Initiated last week, the campaign encompasses all 12 administrative zones and is projected to persist in the coming weeks to sustain park cleanliness, according to an MCD statement.
To deter unlawful waste disposal, the civic organization encourages residents to report such activities using the MCD-311 app. Stressing public involvement, MCD insists on the necessity of citizen participation for maintaining a green and tidy Delhi, highlighting its pledge to continuous environmental improvements and hygiene-centric endeavors.
