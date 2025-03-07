Smriti Irani Advocates for Real Estate Expansion into Data Centers
BJP leader Smriti Irani urged real estate developers to diversify into data centers, citing a substantial demand for 18 million square feet over the next five years. Speaking at a CREDAI conference, she highlighted the importance of Global Capabilities Centres and sustainable development in India's economic growth.
Irani emphasized the growing presence of Global Capabilities Centres (GCCs) across major and emerging cities in India, acknowledging the economic contributions of the real estate sector. She called for shared best practices in construction and sustainability.
Speaking to the industry's reputation, Irani urged a reorientation, stating that real estate is about building future capacities, not just structures. With CREDAI's focus shifting towards Tier 2 and 3 cities, she advocated for developing infrastructure there.
