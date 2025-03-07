Left Menu

Maldives-China Partnership: Monitoring Indian Ocean's Rich Marine Life

The Maldives and China are negotiating the installation of devices on fish aggregating devices (FADs) to collect oceanic chemical and physical data and track fish movements. This development follows a visit by a Chinese research vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 03, and involves potential collaboration with multiple Maldivian government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:58 IST
In an effort to bolster marine research, the Maldives is in talks with China to implement technology on fish aggregating devices (FADs) in the ocean, according to reports. These devices aim to collect critical chemical and physical data about the sea, besides tracking fish patterns in the Indian Ocean.

The discussions arise more than a year after the Chinese research vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 03, was stationed in Maldivian waters for a month, causing concern for Indian officials. The Maldives' Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Ahmed Shiyam, recently engaged with China's Second Institute of Oceanography to potentially strengthen ties between the two nations.

While specific details of the devices remain undisclosed, collaborative research opportunities have been highlighted. The Chinese are securing the necessary permits for this venture, with agreements already signed with the Maldives Environmental Protection Agency to facilitate marine research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

