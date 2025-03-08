Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttarakhand Gorge

Three men died when their scooty fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The victims, identified as Ankit, Titu, and Sandeep, were locals. The accident occurred on the Chopta-Pokhari road. Rescue operations were conducted, and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:13 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident, three local men lost their lives when the scooty they were riding careened into a gorge near Kunda-Dankot in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, according to officials on Saturday.

The victims, Ankit, 27, Titu, 23, and Sandeep, 27, were identified by the authorities. The accident occurred late Friday night on the Chopta-Pokhari motor road, further straining the local community.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar reported that the rescue operations commenced immediately after the incident, with police and SDRF personnel reaching the scene. The scooty had plunged roughly 100 meters below the road, causing the men to die instantly. Their bodies were later retrieved and transported to Rudraprayag's District Hospital for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

